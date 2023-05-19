New South Kesteven leader aims to ‘restore public confidence’ in local democracy

The new leader of South Kesteven District Council has said he wants to “restore public confidence” in the authority.

Independent Councillor Richard Cleaver was voted in as leader of SKDC by just one vote at a meeting of the authority’s Full Council on Thursday.

He was backed by a 27 vote coalition of Independent councillors, Greens, Lib Dems and Labour.

South Kesteven Coalition Conservative councillor Graham Jeal was supported by 23 of the Conservative party and three Independents. The 24th member was absent from the meeting.

A Liberal Democrat and a Deepings Independent member, expected to support Councillor Cleaver were also absent.

Councillor Cleaver said he was “relieved” that the vote had gone his way and that his allies knew it was going to be “tight”.

“There was a lot of tension in the air before the vote, but we knew we had the numbers,” he said.

He told reporters: “The focus is on restoring public confidence in our council, and local democracy generally.

“We also want to add creativity, compassion and conscientiousness to what the council does. That’s a big strong point.”

He said there was a “big list of things that clearly need to be addressed” including improving decision making and the thoroughness of scrutiny.

“We will be doing whatever we can for the quality of life for residents in South Kesteven,” he added.

Councillor Cleaver said he was not concerned that the smaller groups of the coalition would not cause any issues down the road.

“The fact that there are a number of groups means I have group leaders with whom I can consult regularly and within the cabinet can consult regularly.

“That will be a proper mechanism where everybody gets a voice and that’s going to strengthen us and help us go forward.”

Councillor Graham Jeal said the South Kesteven Coalition were united in their opposition of the new leadership but said there would be a process of rebuilding following the Conservative losses in the May election.

“We’re rebuilding by being professional and recognising that our professionalism and experience needs to be shown now in scrutinising this new administration,” he said.

He said there had been a lot of conversations since the election – which had seen the former leader and deputy leader both deposed – and said those conversations would continue with others outside his group.

The coalition, however, was only formed on Monday and had yet to develop a full programme of shadow portfolios and interests.

