Rugby Report: Lincolnshire clubs enjoy busy weekend of cup action

It was a busy weekend of senior cup action involving Lincolnshire clubs with Lincoln, Gainsborough, Spalding, Market Rasen and Stamford all progressing.

John Feeney crossed for a brace of tries as Lincoln Imps XV booked their place in the NLD Challenge Cup Final with a hard-fought 30-13 victory against Kesteven’s gutsy second team.

Tries from Lincoln’s man-of-the-match Feeney, prop Sam Moate, and Rory Standish, along with one conversion by Jack Randell, gave the hosts a 17-10 lead going in at the break.

Kesteven’s first half response came via a try from Toby Firth and Matt Grinney kicking a conversion and one penalty.

Feeney added another try in the second half and Randell successfully slotted over one conversion and two penalties as Lincoln continued their unbeaten season.

Kesteven refused to give up and battled hard throughout with Grinney adding another penalty in the second half.

Lincoln’s 3rd XV hosted a touring side from Lancaster – Vale of Lune RUFC – and it was the visitors who came out on top with a 58-12 win.

Louis Johnson and Alex Taylor scored the tries for Lincoln, while youngster Flynn Smith was named as their man-of-the-match.

Paul Swaby added a conversion in a game which was played in good spirits and saw the third team’s season come to an end.

Gruff Roberts grabbed a hat-trick of tries for Vale of Lune and Gwern Pierce was also among their try scorers.

Lincoln’s 1st XV are through to the semi-final of the NLD Shield after opponents Market Rasen & Louth conceded the quarter-final clash. Lincoln will face Stamford in the semi-final, whose opponents Bourne, also conceded.

There was success for Lincoln’s Under-15s who beat Scunthorpe 19-10 in the NLD Shield Final.

Ollie Lawton, Fin Daniels, and Finn Clements all scored tries for Lincoln.

Lincoln captain Jack Coles-Mapleston added two conversions.

Jake Pullan & Alfie Murray both scored tries for Scunthorpe.

The Under-15s NLD Cup was won by Kesteven who beat Newark 25-21. Cepelak, Hall, Goss, and Parker all scored tries for Kesteven, with the latter adding a conversion and a penalty.

Kesteven’s Under-13s also won their cup final.

Gainsborough’s 1st XV began their defence of the NLD Plate with a battling 14-10 victory away against Kesteven.

Tom Mell and Daniel Dawson both scored tries for Gainsborough.

Gainsborough’s remaining points came via the boot of Robbie Goodyear who added two conversions.

Alex Knight and Scott Odams scored tries for Kesteven in what was the final game of the season for their 1st XV.

Spalding will be Gainsborough’s opponents in the semi-final after they produced a strong performance to beat Boston 45-7 in the final ever senior match at Memorial Field.

Gav Sherman crossed for a hat-trick of tries for Spalding and Ben Shields and Jack Patrick both grabbed a brace.

Ryan Firth kicked five conversions for Spalding, who will be playing at their new home next season.

Boston, who enjoyed league title success this season, travelled with several players unavailable.

They still battled hard with Deano Deane scoring their try and Wayne Harley kicking the conversion.

Scunthorpe’s 1st XV hosted Wirral in the Papa John’s Trophy semi-final at Heslam Park.

The hosts battled hard in a 43-17 defeat with their tries being scored by Cian Vaughan, Jack Brunt, and Karl Hull. Connor Brewster added one conversion.

Scunthorpe’s 3rd XV travelled to face Pocklington in the Eastern Merit League Play-off Final at Beverley Rugby Club.

Scunthorpe lost 39-7, but can hold their heads high after a largely positive season.

Ricky Smart scored Scunthorpe’s try which was converted by Lee ‘Magic’ Copperwheat.

Captain Andy Kelly said his side were the “second best team on the pitch” on the day but believes “we can hold our heads high” and that they “played as a third team from the start to the finish.”

Sleaford’s 1st XV pushed Burley all the way in a narrow 18-15 defeat in the semi-final of the Papa John’s Community Cup North Plate.

James Corbett grabbed a brace of tries for Sleaford, who still have an NLD Vase clash to look forward to in May.

Sleaford’s remaining points came via the boot of Joe Jones who kicked one conversion and one penalty.

Market Rasen & Louth Wolfhounds hosted Horncastle in an NLD Cup semi-final clash and a hat-trick from Adam Teskey guided them to a 50-12 victory.

Fred Norton, Lloyd Buck, Robert Dunn, Nathan Boulton, and Lewis Morgan also scored tries for Rasen, while Will Gaskell successfully kicked five conversions.

Jack Cooke and Jack McKeag scored the tries for Horncastle and Troy Willerton added one conversion, while Miles Raithby was named as their man-of-the-match.

Horncastle captain Mike Hoyes is proud of his side’s development and said: “I am a very proud skipper after a massive season for Castle, getting a team back together mainly made up of lads who have never played rugby before, getting a few wins under our belts and fulfilling every fixture is amazing.

“The lads have put in so much work and should be proud of themselves. I am looking forward to what next season brings.”

Stamford College Old Boys will face Sleaford in the quarter-final of the NLD Vase after a tense 24-22 victory away against North Hykeham.

Lewis Manning, Joe Austin, Jamie Jenkins, and Harry Bell all scored tries for Stamford.

Captain Callum Fraser and Jamie Jenkins both kicked one conversion in what was a hard-fought battle.

Dale Bowman crossed for a brace of tries for North Hykeham and Liam Williams scored one.

Max Tomlinson successfully kicked two conversions and Rob Booth slotted over one penalty.

Stamford Women and Sleaford Ladies will contest the NLD Women’s Trophy Final on Sunday, May 7.

Stamford booked their place with a hard-fought 33-29 victory against Mellish in the semi-final.

Hannah Dennis crossed for a hat-trick of tries for the Lincolnshire side and Gemma Alcoran and Kayna Penrose-Toms each scored one.

Stamford’s remaining points came via the boot of captain Daisy Attley who slotted over four conversions.

Sleaford Ladies were awarded a home walkover in their semi-final after opponents Boston, who won their league title without losing a match, conceded the tie.

Meanwhile, there was only one score in it until the final play of the game as a Cambridgeshire Police XV secured a 27-17 victory in a friendly against Deeping Dinosaurs.

Ciaran Thompson, Richard Tanner, and James Price all scored tries for Deepings and Richard Preece added one conversion.

