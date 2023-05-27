The Lincolnshire martyr who was burnt at the stake for her beliefs
Tortured in the Tower of London and burnt alive
A Protestant preacher from Lincolnshire was tortured at the Tower of London and burnt at the stake after being convicted as a heretic during the reign of Henry VIII.
Anne Askew led a life of rebellion, determined to express her religious ideas. Despite being arrested numerous times, she never abandoned her faith, even when it led to her being burnt alive at just 25 years old.
