The Lincolnshire martyr who was burnt at the stake for her beliefs

Plans for Air BnB-style accommodation on Lincoln’s High Street have been approved by council officers.

Seven short-term serviced apartments will be created in the former Superfi store, close to the foot of Steep Hill.

Developers had originally gained approval from the City of Lincoln Council to use the first, second and third floors as HMOs, however this wasn’t carried out.

Instead, owner Mr J. Good has secured permission for the new use.

AirBnB offers a marketplace for owners to rent out their properties to visitors, and is often used by those on holiday.

Guests will have no shortage of restaurants, bars and other tourist attractions in the area.

Recommending the project be given the go ahead, a report said: “The provision of tourist facilities is appropriate in this location and would complement the mix of uses in the area, which in turn would not detract from the vitality and viability of the city centre.”

They said it would not impact neighbouring properties such as Pizza Express and Craft and that previously agreed noise mitigation measures would safeguard the amenities of future users.

“Matters in relation to levels of traffic and highways have been appropriately considered and there are no issues in this respect,” they said.

“The alterations to the shopfront are welcomed and are sympathetic to the building and the character of the streetscene.”

Officers also approved works to repaint and reinstate some traditional features to the shop front following works which “go beyond” what was originally agreed.

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.