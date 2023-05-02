Why should I bother? The impact of apathy on local elections

This year’s local elections are just under a week away, but with some voter turnouts dipping as low as 16% last time round, there is a real problem facing democracy.

So many controversial issues could spark people’s decision next Thursday (May 4) from the government’s plans to house asylum seekers at RAF Scampton, to major developments such as the Western Growth Corridor in Lincoln, and plans for a nuclear waste dump in Theddlethorpe. On top of that is the rising cost of living, energy bills, sky rocketing inflation, wage stagnation, NHS waiting lists, school funding and foodbanks.

There are a number of challenges in keeping democracy alive in the constituency.

This year, the government has imposed a need for Voter ID in a bid to crack down on impersonation – despite their only being seven accusations of impersonation in 2022.

Meanwhile, a huge number of wards at both district and parish level have seen candidates walk in to seats unchallenged – with East Lindsey this year seeing an automatic ten-seat lead for the Conservatives. 90% of parish councils have gone uncontested.

It’s easy to see why some of the more common comments on stories in the local media include “I won’t be bothering”, “they’re all the same” or “it’s not worth it”.

Looking at the last local elections for each council (2019 for every council except Lincoln which held its last vote last year), it’s hard not to be concerned about low voter turnout.

On average, the turnout was around 30.21% and around half of the just over 140 district wards around the county had a percentage lower than that.

In 2019 the Gainsborough East seat in West Lindsey saw just 16% of its electorate turn out, down 3.1%, while Grantham Earlesfield in South Kesteven had a turnout of 18.9% and Spalding St Paul’s in South Holland saw just 19.3% give their vote.

East Lindsey’s Wragby ward saw its voter turnout drop by 39.85%, while 39.2% fewer people turned out to vote in WLDC’s Dunholme and Welton ward. Both Hagworthingham and Sibsey and Stickney saw their turnouts drop by 38.32%.

Some of what this means can be intimated from the results of those districts polls. In East Lindsey for instance in 2019, the Conservatives lost four seats but gained an 8.32% share of the vote, while the Skegness Urban District Society gained six seats and a 9.38% share. More than 46,000 fewer votes were received compared to 2015.

In South Holland, a decrease of 42,580 votes saw the Tory vote share decrease by 4.98% and a loss of four seats, while Independents saw a 13% increase in their share and gained six seats overall.

What’s clearly evident is that instead of pushing schemes which could put voters off, such as requiring ID, there needs to be a clear message and a stronger push for more people to vote.

Whoever you support, get out there to the polling stations and make your voice count, even if you have to flash a badge to do so, especially if you want a say on what happens in your community.

