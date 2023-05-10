Your guide to Lincoln Grand Prix: Route, road closures and more

The 67th Lincoln Grand Prix will take place on Sunday and we have compiled a handy guide including the route and road closures.

There will also be some disruption, particularly in uphill Lincoln, for the Grand Prix Sportive on Saturday.

Around 300 of the best cyclists in the UK will battle for victory on May 14.

The Rapha Lincoln Grand Prix Women’s race will start from Castle Square at 9am with eight laps of the circuit to finish at around 11.45am, including eight ascents of the infamous Michaelgate climb.

The riders include Jo Tindley from team Pro-Noctis – Heidi Kjeldsen – 200 Degrees Coffee, who previously won the British Criterium Championships in Lincoln in 2021.

The Men’s race will start at 1pm and encompass 13 laps to finish at around 4.45pm.

Among the male riders are Finn Crockett from The Cycling Academy, who won a bronze medal in the road race at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Alexandar Richardson, riding for Saint Piran, won the Lincoln Grand Prix back in 2018.

Men’s Race

Women’s Race

Sunday’s race operates mainly on a “rolling road closure” meaning the road is closed each lap whilst the cyclist and support vehicles pass. This takes around 8-10 minutes and is known as the “race bubble”.

Once the race bubble has passed, the majority of roads will be opened up to allow the public to continue their journeys.

There will be a full closure of some roads as follows:

Bailgate

Castle Hill

Drury Lane (between Wordsworth Street & Castle Square)

Exchequergate

Hungate

Michaelgate

Motherby Lane

The Avenue

Wordsworth Street

Yarborough Road (from Long Lees Road to Burton Road)

It is important to note that the Bailgate is a one-way road in the opposite direction to the race route.

There will also be the following one-way system in operation:

A57 from Burton Waters to Long Lays Road

Fen Lane, from Burton Village to A57

Long Lays Road in direction of the city

Main Street, Burton from B1398 to Fen Lane

Parking restrictions will also apply in some areas from 4pm on Saturday, May 13.

Yarborough Leisure Centre is the race headquarters, but this year there will be no access through the main entrance and the gate between the two will be locked.

There will be access from Burton Road (B1398) for arrival and departure. Once the Women’s race is underway the rolling closure will be in operation so there may be a delay arriving via this route.

The winner will receive £400 & the Cobblestone Trophy, as well as The Royal Alan Hart Memorial Shield, and there are also prizes for the top 20 riders.

For the Brian Cossavella Michaelgate Trophy, points will be awarded 3, 2, 1 to the first three over the line at the end of laps 1, 4, 7, and 10. The trophy will be awarded to the rider accumulating the highest number of points at the end of the race.

Presentations will take place at the finish line (on the British Cycling Podium vehicle) as soon as possible following the finish of the race.

See more information about the Rapha Lincoln Grand Prix here.

Around 1,000 riders are also expected to take part in the Lincoln Grand Prix Sportive on Saturday, May 13 – see more information here.

There are various routes available ranging from 35 to 102 miles through the quiet picturesque lanes in the challenging Lincolnshire Wolds, and ending with the Michaelgate climb.

ITP Events, which runs the Sportive, has also taken over the organisation for this year’s Grand Prix.

Gary Coltman, RAPHA Lincoln GP organiser, said: “In the lead up it is always a very busy, bordering on manic, time, but it’s all coming together and I’m excited.

“Saturday is about the riders participating and getting up Michaelgate. Sunday will just be buzzing with spectators and I don’t see it being any different to previous years, but we could see bigger crowds this time due to the fact that the number of major events on the UK cycling calendar has been reduced.

“We feel really honoured to have the opportunity to run the main event. We are bike racers historically and I’ve ridden the race myself in the past and having done the Sportive now it is a great honour to take over a historic monument of a race.”

