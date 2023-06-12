✈️ 🌞Pack your bags! Lincolnshire residents choose exotic escapes over staycations
Balancing the budget: Holidays at home or abroad?
Holidays aren’t cheap in these difficult times, and some Lincolnite readers say they prefer going abroad as it is cheaper than a staycation in the UK.
We asked our readers if they will be cutting back this summer, opting for a staycation or even skipping it completely. Many said they would be looking for cheaper deals abroad.
Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite