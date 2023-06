The fire also spread to the mini market below

A fire engulfed a block of three flats in Skegness and spread to the mini-market below in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue attended the fire on Roman Bank after the incident was reported at 3.11am on June 6. The cause of the blaze is still being investigated.

