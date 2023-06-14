A new lease of life for EMAS: Optimism after performance boost

Councillors are hopeful about the future of the East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) following a significant improvement in recent months.

£23 million investment planned for 2022/23 will further enhance the service, a health scrutiny meeting of Lincolnshire County Council was told. Previous months had seen an “almost exponential rise” in category one calls, with response times for the most severe incidents increasing by nine minutes since May 2021 and nearly an hour for category two (C2) incidents.

