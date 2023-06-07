Alarm bells ring as Lincoln sees surge in adult safeguarding referrals

Complexity and severity of cases cause concern as numbers double

A recent City of Lincoln Council report has raised alarm bells, revealing a more than doubling of adult safeguarding referrals in the past year.

The Protecting Vulnerable People Update, due before the Policy Scrutiny Committee next Tuesday, shows a jump from 69 referrals in 2021-2022 to 154 in 2022-2023.

“The complexity and severity of some cases are concerning. Officers continue to report and process cases effectively and actively contribute to multi-agency responses and support,” the report states.

