Lincoln College seeking host families for international students

Lincoln College is looking for families who could host international students from September.

The cultural exchange will enable students to continue their academic journey while creating lasting memories with them.

Funding is available for anyone who is ready to share their home for an international student to live and study.

Hosts can receive £135 per week by offering a comfortable, safe, and welcoming environment for an international student.

The homestay payment is secured when you provide a bedroom, meals, amenities, and door key, providing everything needed for a student to thrive during their time at Lincoln College.

Richard Long, Director of International Operations, said: “Host families provide the very important link between education and home comforts for our Norwegian students. Hosts provide a safe, nurturing and relaxing environment to support the student’s growth in a new country and culture.

“Through the matching and transition process, we aim to find the best possible pairing of host and student – we support students every step of the way, to ease their experience. In providing a home-like environment and support network, hosts and students can connect through family; exchanging and sharing their culture.

“There are opportunities for both families to exchange visits and build long-term friendships. The experience is most certainly a win-win situation for all involved.”

David Stokes, an International Family Host at Lincoln College, said: “We had the space and knew it would be rewarding. It’s good to see the students come in as youngsters and leave as adults and pick up a good education while they’re here.

“They are a part of our family. Our ambition when new students come along is to give them the starting point for them to go on to have a good career. We’ve had several different student success stories – we feel very proud that we are a part of that”.

Ottman, a Norwegian International Student at Lincoln College, said: “Lincoln College has everything I need and is very welcoming. The great thing is that the college is very diverse, especially in the lessons – there is always something new to learn. The first time I arrived here, I was surprised by all the on-campus opportunities.

“One of my passions is football. Through college they helped me get onto a football team – which builds on my social life. I can continue what I would have done in Norway here, which is amazing.

“David and Anna were great host parents; they were very inclusive and taught us about the English lifestyle. Once we started to get to know each other, they were more like family. They care about you. They are and will – become part of your life. You will carry the experience around for the rest of your life – the experiences are priceless.”

Join the community of host families at Lincoln College and make a difference in the lives of international students.

For more information or to become a host, visit: https://info.lincolncollege.ac.uk/register-your-interest-to-become-a-host