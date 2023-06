Distinguished medals go under the hammer

The distinguished medals of Group Captain John ‘Joe’ Collier, a decorated RAF hero who played a key role in planning the Dambusters Raid, are set to be auctioned for an estimated price of £20,000-£30,000.

Collier’s awards, earned for his bravery and remarkable service, are to be auctioned by his family’s decree.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite