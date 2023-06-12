Four Cooplands bakeries close unannounced across Lincolnshire in three months
Bakery carries out ‘in-depth review’ into business
Cooplands has closed four of its Lincolnshire bakeries in the last three months without warning, as part of an “in-depth review” into the business.
Stores on Woodhall Drive in Lincoln’s Ermine and at the Hykeham Green Shopping Centre permanently closed in March, with signs put up in the windows spotted by customers and locals.
