From mystery to majesty: Unidentified portrait unveils royal duchess
Criminology graduate’s detective work reveals surprising identity of portrait in local townhouse
Detective work carried out by a young criminology graduate has led to an astonishing revelation concerning a portrait that had long adorned the walls of a modest Victorian townhouse in Lincolnshire.
The painting, simply labelled “A Portrait of a Lady” on its frame plaque, was recently consigned for sale at John Taylors saleroom in Louth.
Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite