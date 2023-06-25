1 min ago

Inside Boston’s Gliderdrome: From cancelling The Beatles to Elton John’s £1.5k piano

A venue steeped in history and iconic musicians
Sir Elton John, who played at The Gliderdrome in 1973, pictured with Sleaford-born songwriter Bernie Taupin. | Photo: The Gliderdrome/Gary Atkinson

The Gliderdrome in Boston has hosted many big name performers over the years, including hiring a £1,500 piano especially for Elton John’s show, but it once turned down the Beatles before realising how famous the Fab Four would become.

Established by brothers Ernest and Sydney Malkinson in the mid-thirties off Spain Lane, Boston’s historic music venue began as an open-air roller-skating rink.

