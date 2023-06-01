Jonathan Van-Tam named new Lincolnshire FA Chair
A passionate Boston United fan at heart
The new Chair of the Lincolnshire Football Association will be lifelong Boston fan Professor Sir Jonathan Van-Tam – best known for his public health efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Professor Sir Van-Tam, who became known simply as JVT during the pandemic, will assume the position from July 1 this year, following an extensive recruitment process. He will replace Grahame Lyner, who is stepping down after more than 13 years in the role.
