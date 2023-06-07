Lincoln Cathedral to shine in red as city mourns courageous teen Riley Clifton

A Lincoln teenager who touched the hearts of thousands both locally and around the world will be laid to rest at the Cathedral, and the community is rallying behind his family’s request to wear red in his honour.

Riley Clifton, 16, was first diagnosed with Wilms’ Tumour, a form of cancer, at the age of 3 in 2010. Despite multiple battles with the disease, including three recurrences, Riley remained resilient and became an inspiration to many. Tragically, Riley’s fight came to an end on May 27, 2023, after his cancer returned for the fourth time, affecting his liver, lungs, and the site of a previous surgery.

