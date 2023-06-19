Lincoln Dragon Boat Festival 2023: A day of competition and charity

The Lincoln Dragon Boat Festival took over Brayford Waterfront on Saturday, June 17. The event, organised by Ringrose Law in support of the local charity LIVES, saw 21 teams compete in front of hundreds of spectators.

Businesses from across Lincolnshire assembled their teams to compete in over 20 boat races along a 200-meter course. National Grid emerged as the champions, navigating the course in 65.19 seconds, closely followed by Brown and Co, who finished in 68.65 seconds. The Lincoln Dragon Boat Festival also served as a fundraising event, with all proceeds going to support the work of LIVES.

Go to MyLocal Lincolnshire to see a selection of photos from the day. Check out the Play Tab for our video too.