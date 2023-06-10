🎬💀 Lincoln talent roll the dice in new LGBTQ indie horror film
Dungeons and dragons horror-themed film shot near Lincoln
Over a dozen University of Lincoln students and graduates teamed up to film ‘Deck Of Many Horrors’, a dungeons and dragons LGBTQ horror flick with an all-female cast.
Sam Renew, 28, takes the helm as the director for a spine-tingling 20-minute short film that he co-wrote with fellow University of Lincoln graduate Marc Smith.
