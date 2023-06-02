Lincoln’s inaugural community careers fair promises opportunities and guidance

LAGAT College and Abbey Access Training Centre are hosting Lincoln’s first ever Careers and Training Fair on June 22nd.

The event will be held at The Showroom and promises to be a fantastic opportunity for individuals aged 16 and upwards to engage directly with training providers, employers, and support organisations.

