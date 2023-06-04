1 min ago

Million pound homes: Extended Victorian era cottage with large stables

Situated on a three acre plot of land
Weavers is a Victorian era cottage on a 3-acre plot, complete with stables and vast space by the Lincolnshire Wolds. | Photo: Mundys

A stunning cottage on the edge of the Lincolnshire Wolds, dating back to the Victorian era, has been listed on the housing market for over £1 million.

‘Weavers’ on Sandy Lane in Tealby, near Market Rasen, has been made available by estate agents Mundys at a guide price of £1.175 million – and you get plenty of bang for your buck.

The property (the listing of which you can see in full here) comes not just with four bedrooms, two bathrooms and two living areas, but also a substantial triple garage and workshop, large outside parking spaces and a wealth of equestrian features.

The land you would acquire spreads across three acres. | Photo: Mundys

It dates back to the Victorian era, but has been vastly extended and renovated by the present owners to not just enhance the property’s charm, but also bring it into the modern world of living.

The Lincolnshire Wolds is listed as an Area of Outstanding Beauty, and you have the luxury of sweeping countryside views from all angles of ‘Weavers’.

More than adequate stable space – this property is any equestrian lover’s dream. | Photo: Mundys

As for the stables, they are bespoke and each offer Victorian style boxes with shaped grills, feed troughs and kick-bolt doors. There is also adequate space for further stable boxes to be added, should they be required.

Lets take a closer look inside:

A comprehensive range of fitted units in the kitchen. | Photo: Mundys

Wood effect tiled flooring with underfloor heating across the ground level. | Photo: Mundys

How about that for a view outside? | Photo: Mundys

Beamed ceilings and a feature fireplace give this home that traditional flavour. | Photo: Mundys

A very handy office space. | Photo: Mundys

Each bedroom comes complete with double-glazed windows. | Photo: Mundys

A built-in wardrobe for bedroom three. | Photo: Mundys

A total of two bathrooms inside. | Photo: Mundys

It has been extended over time to add more space. | Photo: Mundys

Extensively paved patio area looks out onto the vast green space at your fingertips. | Photo: Mundys

The property’s equestrian focus is its unique selling point. | Photo: Mundys

Large stables that could even be extended by any future owners. | Photo: Mundys

