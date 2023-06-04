Million pound homes: Extended Victorian era cottage with large stables

A stunning cottage on the edge of the Lincolnshire Wolds, dating back to the Victorian era, has been listed on the housing market for over £1 million.

‘Weavers’ on Sandy Lane in Tealby, near Market Rasen, has been made available by estate agents Mundys at a guide price of £1.175 million – and you get plenty of bang for your buck.

The property (the listing of which you can see in full here) comes not just with four bedrooms, two bathrooms and two living areas, but also a substantial triple garage and workshop, large outside parking spaces and a wealth of equestrian features.

It dates back to the Victorian era, but has been vastly extended and renovated by the present owners to not just enhance the property’s charm, but also bring it into the modern world of living.

The Lincolnshire Wolds is listed as an Area of Outstanding Beauty, and you have the luxury of sweeping countryside views from all angles of ‘Weavers’.

As for the stables, they are bespoke and each offer Victorian style boxes with shaped grills, feed troughs and kick-bolt doors. There is also adequate space for further stable boxes to be added, should they be required.

Lets take a closer look inside: