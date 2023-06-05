Murder trial begins for Skegness man accused of fatal stabbing: Dispute over woman allegedly leads to tragedy
A man accused of murder after a fatal stabbing at a property in Skegness has gone on trial at Lincoln Crown Court.
Marcus Tott, 47, died at his rented flat in Grosvenor Road, Skegness, on 2 December 2022. Richard Lee Norris, 53, of Alexandra Road, Skegness, is accused of stabbing Mr Tott while he was asleep and denies a charge of murder.
