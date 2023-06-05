Oil or environment? North Kelsey’s decade-long dilemma heats up

The future of North Kelsey hangs in the balance as oil drilling appeal looms

In a tranquil corner of rural Lincolnshire, a nine-year battle against oil exploration bids and the fight to safeguard the natural environment is reaching a critical point.

SOS North Kelsey, a campaign group formed by local residents, is gearing up for an appeal hearing concerning oil drilling at North Kelsey Moor. The hearing is slated for June 14 and 15 at Nettleton Village Hall.

Egdon Resources has repeatedly submitted variation requests to broaden the development’s scope since the original application in 2014. Despite this, the site remains untouched.

Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite.