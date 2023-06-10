Peregrine falcons nest at Lincoln Cathedral: Viewpoint opens for public 🦅

Lincoln now offers a rare opportunity to witness the world’s fastest animal, the Peregrine falcon, up close. A viewpoint at Lincoln Cathedral lets you observe these master fliers in their newfound habitat.

Renowned for their breathtaking speed of 200 miles per hour when diving for prey, Peregrines typically favour sheer cliffs. However, since 2006, they’ve found a welcoming home atop Lincoln Cathedral’s tall towers.

