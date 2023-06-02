Scotter residents’ road safety and sewage worries over housing development

Plans to construct 56 new homes in Spalding are expected to be approved, despite objection from South Holland & The Deepings MP Sir John Hayes.

Developer Strinder Homes (SPV2) Ltd, has sought planning permission from South Holland District Council to erect the housing complex on land situated at the northern edge of Long Sutton.

The company believes that there is no reason why the site cannot be developed and it is well connected to the town with the school, medical centre and shops all within short walking distance.

If approved, the new housing with a neighbour a site recently approved for 70 new dwellings and a residential development off Magpie Close.

Initial planning documents read: “The application site is well located in relation to the existing built-up area of Long Sutton, and is within walking distance of bus services to Kings Lynn, Spalding and Sutton Bridge.

“By granting planning permission for this proposal it will add the council in supplying quality housing in the district and maintaining a five-year housing land supply.”

Despite the developer’s confidence, the application has prompted objections from a number of local residents and civil servants who are apprehensive about the potential overdevelopment of the area.

Writing to the Planning Committee, Councillor David Wilkinson (Independent) said: “The existing permission for phase one adjacent to this site will have a significant impact on existing residents of Lime Walk, this addition with the density of proposed properties is unacceptable.”

MP Sir John Hayes echoed his concern, suggesting that the proposed development could strain local infrastructure such as schools and GPs.

He added: “As always, I am concerned to see the loss of prime agricultural land. As I have said before, it is so important that farming land remains in production to ensure that food prices remain affordable and that we maintain food security and protect our environment.”

“To this end, I would be grateful if you could treat my letter as an objection to this proposal.”

The committee is expected to approve the plans during a meeting on Wednesday, June 3.

