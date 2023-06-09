South Kesteven council to discuss controversial Mallard Pass Solar Farm

The St Barnabas Hospice HeART trail is now on, with 30 stunning sculptures to explore across Lincolnshire over the summer.

The HeART trail has been organised by St Barnabas Hospice to raise awareness of the tireless work of staff at the end of life charity over the last 40 years.

A total of 30 heart-shaped sculptures are situated across Lincolnshire – with 20 in Lincoln, five in Skegness and along the East Coast, and five more in Louth, Boston, Grantham, Spalding and Gainsborough – the five towns where a St Barnabas wellbeing centre can be found.

Hearts were designed by local artists, each celebrating the theme of ‘Love Lincolnshire’ by expressing their adoration for our beautiful county.

To celebrate the beginning of this trail, St Barnabas hosted a launch event in Lincoln on Friday, June 9 – the day before the HeART trail officially begins.

The launch event offered artists and sponsors behind the trail, as well as St Barnabas staff themselves, the chance to see the sculptures around Lincoln city centre – where they will reside until September 4.

As well as this, actor and television personality Warwick Davis, who is an ambassador for St Barnabas Hospice, visited Lincoln to lend his support to the launch and check out the sculptures for himself.

Chris Wheway, Chief Executive at St Barnabas Hospice, said: “The HeARTs are all absolutely beautiful. It’s going to be a fantastic experience walking the HeART Trail, so please do get involved when it launches on June 10!”

Once the trail ends in September, the sculptures will be on display at the Lincoln Museum, before eleven of the HeARTs go to auction, with proceeds going directly to St Barnabas Hospice to assist the vital work the charity does.

Alongside the main sculptures, St Barnabas has also set up the miniature Young at HeART trail inside the Waterside Shopping Centre.

This trail has seen 19 sculptures created by local nurseries and schools, not only allowing young people the chance to express themselves creatively and collaboratively, but also to help them understand the importance of local hospice care.

