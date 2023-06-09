South Kesteven council to discuss controversial Mallard Pass Solar Farm
The balancing act: renewable energy goals and environmental concerns
South Kesteven District Council is gearing up for a crucial discussion on the contentious Mallard Pass Solar Farm proposal in an Extraordinary Planning Meeting next week.
The proposed solar farm, stretching 4.2 miles along the Stamford and Rutland border, has ignited a fierce debate among local stakeholders.
