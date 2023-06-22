Squeezed Lincolnshire households turning to Universal Credit
Council report reveals the impact of rising living costs on local households
Many Lincolnshire households are facing an increased struggle for basic necessities such as food and energy.
An increasing number are turning to Universal Credit, according to a report due to be presented to the City of Lincoln Council’s Shared Revenues and Benefits Joint Committee next Tuesday. It blames national welfare reforms, the Covid-19 pandemic and the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.
