Boston’s Central Park continues night-time lockdown to curb crime
Big decrease in police callouts
Boston’s Central Park is set to continue its night-time closure for at least two more years, following a successful reduction in crime and anti-social behaviour.
The decision, due to be discussed at Boston Borough Council’s Boston Town Area Committee (BTAC) meeting next Thursday, is based on a council report that highlights the positive impact of the closure.
