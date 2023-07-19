4 hours ago

Boston’s Central Park continues night-time lockdown to curb crime

Big decrease in police callouts

Boston's Central Park gates could remain closed at night for another two years. | Image: Daniel Jaines

Boston’s Central Park is set to continue its night-time closure for at least two more years, following a successful reduction in crime and anti-social behaviour.

The decision, due to be discussed at Boston Borough Council’s Boston Town Area Committee (BTAC) meeting next Thursday, is based on a council report that highlights the positive impact of the closure.

