Chef competition in Grantham shows army’s culinary class

Showcasing the best of culinary skills within army barracks

Talented army chefs put their culinary skills to the test at an annual flagship catering competition, held at barracks in Grantham.

The 167 Catering Support Regiment RLC, based at Prince William of Gloucester Barracks, organised the event, which pitted some of the army’s most talented chefs against one another in a celebratory competition of food and culinary preparation.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite.