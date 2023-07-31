Fundraiser to get wife by husband’s side after broken back Speedway injury

His motorbike crashed during an event in Scotland

A fundraiser has been set up to allow a woman from Boston to be with her husband after he broke two vertebra during a motorbike race in Edinburgh.

Thomas Jørgensen was competing at Edinburgh Speedway on Friday evening and crashed his motorbike, resulting in horrific injuries and breaking two vertebra in his back.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite.