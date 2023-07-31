46 seconds ago

Fundraiser to get wife by husband’s side after broken back Speedway injury

His motorbike crashed during an event in Scotland
Thomas Jørgensen suffered two broken vertebra in his back at Edinburgh Speedway. With his wife six hours away and recovery likely to be long, a fundraiser has been set up to ensure she can be by his side. | Photo: GoFundMe

A fundraiser has been set up to allow a woman from Boston to be with her husband after he broke two vertebra during a motorbike race in Edinburgh.

Thomas Jørgensen was competing at Edinburgh Speedway on Friday evening and crashed his motorbike, resulting in horrific injuries and breaking two vertebra in his back.

