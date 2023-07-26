Gainsborough man stabbed after groping teenager’s genitals

A 14-year-old boy who repeatedly stabbed a Gainsborough man at an Ingoldmells caravan park after his testicles were grabbed was today (Wed) given a two year youth rehabilitation order.

The teen, who is now 15, admitted wounding the man, who is aged in his 30s, at the Chase Caravan Park during the early hours of 21 August last year.

