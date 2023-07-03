Hope for beloved West End pub as community group set to take ownership

Preventing plans to convert it into maisonettes

Lincoln’s West End Tap could soon be poised for a potential reopening as a community group, which valiantly fought to save the beloved pub, is on track to take ownership.

Back in August 2021, plans to convert the venue on Newland Street West into two maisonettes sparked considerable unrest within the community.

In response, regulars launched the ‘Keep the Tap Running’ campaign, determined to preserve their cherished local.

