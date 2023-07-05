Illegal vape sales to minors outpace alcohol and cigarettes in Lincolnshire

A quarter of Lincolnshire shops tested have sold vapes to underage children, data has revealed – significantly higher than the rate for alcohol or cigarettes.

A councillor believes that many shops are unclear on the laws surrounding them. According to Lincolnshire Trading Standards, 27% of underage test purchases resulted in a minor being sold a vape, compared to less than 10% for alcohol or cigarettes.

Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite.