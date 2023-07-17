Inaugural Lincolnshire Food and Farming Excellence Awards set to celebrate region’s best

The inaugural Lincolnshire Food and Farming Excellence Awards are ready to shine the spotlight on Lincolnshire’s finest culinary and agricultural talents. The awards ceremony is set to debut on November 17 at The Engine Shed in Lincoln, recognising the dedication, innovation, and hard work that individuals and businesses have put into these thriving industries.

What sets these awards apart is the unique self-nomination process. Businesses and individuals are encouraged to highlight their own achievements, stepping into the limelight and presenting their success stories to a panel of expert judges. These judges will then embark on a ‘mystery shopping’ journey, personally evaluating the top contenders in each category, ensuring a fair and transparent selection process.

