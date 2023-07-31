1 min ago

Lincoln doctor faces tribunal over allegations of inadequate care and dishonesty

An inquest previously raised questions over a patient’s tragic death
| Image: Adobe Stock

A tribunal will investigate whether Lincoln-based doctor provided inadequate care for numerous patients.

Dr Mohamed El-Sakka will face the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service panel between today (July 31) and August 25, according to the organisation’s website. The tribunal will look into allegations that Dr. El-Sakka provided inadequate care to four patients, referred to as Patients A to D, between July and November 2018.

