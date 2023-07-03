Lincoln Rugby Club juniors fundraising for Armistice festival

Lincoln Rugby Club’s Under-15s and 16s are fundraising for a special trip to play in the Armistice Youth Rugby Festival in Compiegne in France this autumn.

Compiegne is a historical site where the Armistice agreement was signed, bringing an end to World War I. The rugby festival is attended by teams across Europe, combining history with sport.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite