Lincoln woman demands answers after ‘opportunitistic’ parking fine overturned

She says the company hasn’t yet supplied any evidence

A Lincoln woman is taking a stand against a parking company, accusing them of levying “malicious and opportunistic” parking fines after she got hers overturned.

Jan Salihi was hit with a £100 fine after visiting the Tritton Road retail park on May 24 and told it would be reduced to £60 if paid within 14 days.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite