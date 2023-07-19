New dental training centre planned to fill Lincolnshire’s recruitment crisis
Addressing patient access and workforce challenges
A dental training centre is being considered solve Lincolnshire’s recruitment and retention crisis.
The project would mirror the recently-inaugurated Lincoln Medical School, aiming to train dentists who would stay in the county. A Centre for Dental Development is one of the options being explored, although no funding has been identified due to the arly stage.
Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite.