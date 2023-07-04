‘Not right time for devolution’, West Lindsey leader says
He claims it would add ‘unnecessary bureaucracy’
West Lindsey District Council’s leaders have said they can not support the current Greater Lincolnshire Devolution deal.
The administration fears it could lead to increased bureaucracy and higher council tax bills. Other district councils remain concerned about the details of the offer – although the County Council is still confident it can deliver.
Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite.