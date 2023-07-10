Rugby League: Battling defeat for determined Boston Buccaneers

Boston Buccaneers showed great fighting spirit in a battling 50-28 away defeat against Sherwood Wolfhunt in what were described as monsoon like conditions.

As has been the theme for the Buccaneers this season, head coach Jim Dearing was missing numerous experienced players, but this also gave the opportunity to hand debuts to Luke Warren, Zak Bamford, and their man-of-the-match Kelvin Squires.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite