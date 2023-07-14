‘The game is not over’: Council celebrates RAF Scampton High Court win

West Lindsey District Council has been granted approval to apply for a judicial review of the Home Office’s plans for RAF Scampton.

This decision followed an extensive hearing at the Royal Courts of Justice in London, where Mrs Justice Thornton DBE ultimately ruled in favour of the local authority.

Represented by Richard Wald KC, the council argued during the proceedings that the government’s approach to housing up to 2,000 asylum seekers at the former home of the Dambusters, was unlawful.