By-election set and Labour’s candidate chosen for Lincoln Carholme
Vote scheduled for September 14, 2023
The Labour party have announced that City of Lincoln Councillor Neil Murray will be their candidate to replace former Lincolnshire County Councillor Rob Parker, who stepped down after 35 years in politics last week.
The by-election is scheduled for September 14, 2023, it has been confirmed on the City of Lincoln Council’s official website.
Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite.