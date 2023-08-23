Court told that ex-teacher caused horse ‘fear and distress’ when slapping it
An anti-hunt group caught the incident on video
A horse rider who was filmed allegedly kicking and slapping her own family pony has gone on trial accused of causing unnecessary suffering to the animal.
RSPCA prosecutors allege Sarah Moulds, 39, of Somerby, near Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire, caused “fear and distress” to the animal who also suffered physically and mentally at the time.
