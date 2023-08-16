Gainsborough police officer and ex colleague fired after gross misconduct
Breaching the standards of professional practice
A police officer stationed in Gainsborough and a former colleague have been formally dismissed after being found guilty of misconduct in public office.
PC 514 Laura Vickers and former PC 1400 Joshua Hammerton were called to two separate hearings at Lincolnshire Police HQ in Nettleham on Wednesday, though neither was present.
Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite.