How Lincoln is fast becoming a prime spot for touring artists
From indie newcomers to southern rock giants
After seemingly being overlooked for some time, Lincoln is finally starting to become a regular stop for touring acts from all over the world.
As the capital of one of England’s largest counties, it’s always been a mystery to many why Lincoln wasn’t a staple in most UK tour itineraries.
Though it lacks a large-scale arena, the city’s rich history provides a unique backdrop for up-and-coming acts making waves in the charts, as well as medium-level acts honing their craft.
