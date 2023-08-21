4 hours ago

Increased train fares and more strikes: The impact on Lincolnshire’s rail sector

Increased rail fares are coming next year, but strikes show no sign of halting
With fares set to rise next year and more strike action on the way - we asked a few passengers at Lincoln Rail Station their thoughts on the current Lincolnshire rail network. | Photo: The Lincolnite

With train fares set to rise again next year, some passengers are left feeling frustrated by the cost compared to the level of service provided in Lincolnshire – while others have little to no complaints whatsoever.

The government has announced that regulated train fares in England will again rise from March 2024 – but will be below the 9% rate of the Retail Prices Index measure of inflation for July.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite.