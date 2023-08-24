9 mins ago

Lincolnshire boy, 13, earns top GCSE grades two years early

He will go on to study maths at A Level next year
Max Carter is only 13 years old, but his talents are clear. He scored the top grade of 9 for GCSE maths and further maths two years early - and will now study it at A Level. | Photo: David Carter

A 13-year-old boy from near Lincoln has passed maths and further maths GCSE exams two years early, achieving the maximum grade of 9 with no formal teaching.

Max Carter, who goes to William Farr School in Welton, received his results along with millions of other secondary school pupils on GCSE results day – Thursday, August 24.

