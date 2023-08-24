Lincolnshire boy, 13, earns top GCSE grades two years early

He will go on to study maths at A Level next year

A 13-year-old boy from near Lincoln has passed maths and further maths GCSE exams two years early, achieving the maximum grade of 9 with no formal teaching.

Max Carter, who goes to William Farr School in Welton, received his results along with millions of other secondary school pupils on GCSE results day – Thursday, August 24.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite.