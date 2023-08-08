1 min ago

Lincolnshire farmers top targets for organised rural crime gangs

Farmer feels ‘like a target’ after spate of break-ins
Hannah Benson of Hannah's Flowers has been the victim of two break-ins at her farm in as many years, and it's nothing new for farmers in Lincolnshire. | Photo: Hannah's Flowers

Lincolnshire is the rural crime hotspot of the United Kingdom, with figures showing how rural theft cost local farmers some £2.5 million last year.

Lincolnshire is the second largest ceremonial county in the UK, and prides itself on being a primarily agricultural area – but this vast space comes with its own fresh challenges, namely in the form of rural crime.

