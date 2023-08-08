Lincolnshire farmers top targets for organised rural crime gangs
Farmer feels ‘like a target’ after spate of break-ins
Lincolnshire is the rural crime hotspot of the United Kingdom, with figures showing how rural theft cost local farmers some £2.5 million last year.
Lincolnshire is the second largest ceremonial county in the UK, and prides itself on being a primarily agricultural area – but this vast space comes with its own fresh challenges, namely in the form of rural crime.
