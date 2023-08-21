53 seconds ago

Patient discharged from hospital after carbon monoxide incident at Lincoln karting centre

More than 50 people were treated for symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning
Police were seen outside Gridline Racing on Wednesday morning, and the NHS Lincolnshire ICB has issued a health warning following reports of carbon monoxide poisoning at the indoor karting centre.

All 56 people treated for suspected carbon monoxide poisoning following a visit to an indoor karting centre in Lincoln have since been discharged from hospital, the local NHS care board has confirmed.

Gridline Racing on Dunford Road in Lincoln was forced to close since Wednesday, August 16, while an investigation takes place following reports of people falling ill with symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning.

