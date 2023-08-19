Pupils missing school: Lincolnshire sees spike in persistent absences

As the landscape of retail undergoes a significant shift, a growing number of stores on Lincoln High Street are permanently shutting their doors, only to be replaced by a wave of bars, restaurants and cafes.

The evolution of consumer purchasing habits combined with the ongoing cost of living crisis has led to several notable stores closing up shop as people shifted to online retail and the convenience of home deliveries.

Over the past 18 months, Lincoln has bid farewell to the Music Room, Two Seasons, Intersport, and Clinton Cards, amongst others. Since 2020 we’ve also seen Monsoon, Jack Wills, Laura Ashley and more depart the city centre.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite.