Pupils missing school: Lincolnshire sees spike in persistent absences
A third of secondary pupils in Lincolnshire persistently absent
Nearly 1 in 3 secondary school pupils in Lincolnshire were persistently absent during the 2022-23 school year, according to government data.
Recent figures released by the Department for Education concerning school attendance in Lincolnshire highlight a trend in persistent absences, particularly among secondary school pupils. The persistent absence rate for secondary school pupils stands at a significant 29.2%, which translates to nearly 1 in 3 pupils. This is in contrast to the 15.3% rate for primary school pupils, which is roughly 1 in 7.
