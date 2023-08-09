Skellingthorpe Road works: Lincoln councillors worried over ‘traffic chaos’
Works as part of the Western Growth Corridor development
Lincoln councillors Eddie Strengiel and David Clarkson, both from the Conservative party, have raised alarms about potential “chaos” stemming from the year-long roadworks on Skellingthorpe Road.
Construction kicked off on Monday, focusing on a new junction at Skellingthorpe Road/Birchwood Avenue. This work is a pivotal part of the Western Growth Corridor development, one of Lincoln’s most ambitious projects in recent times.
