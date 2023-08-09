58 seconds ago

Skellingthorpe Road works: Lincoln councillors worried over ‘traffic chaos’

Works as part of the Western Growth Corridor development

On site of the roadworks. Left to right - Craig Taylor, Traffic Management Operator for Headway, councillor Eddie Strengiel, local resident Phillip Sanders, and councillor David Clarkson. | Photo: The Lincolnite

Lincoln councillors Eddie Strengiel and David Clarkson, both from the Conservative party, have raised alarms about potential “chaos” stemming from the year-long roadworks on Skellingthorpe Road.

Construction kicked off on Monday, focusing on a new junction at Skellingthorpe Road/Birchwood Avenue. This work is a pivotal part of the Western Growth Corridor development, one of Lincoln’s most ambitious projects in recent times.

